The Cleveland Guardians took game one from the New York Yankees in this three-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction pick, and how to watch.

Last night it was managerial mistakes from Aaron Boone that cost the Yankees to win. The Yankees now have fallen to .500 on the season, and GM Brian Cashman is getting called out by the New York media for it. The Yankees took the lead in the third inning and looked like they were heading toward a win. Domingo German was pitching a gem, he gave up a hit in the ninth after striking out Miles Straw and was pulled. Clay Holmes promptly let the run score, and he was tagged for two runs and the loss.

Here are the Guardians-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Yankees Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-154)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 7 (-118)

Under: 7 (-104)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Yankees

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, YES Network

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians now sit one game under .500 on the season at 14-15 and just three back of the Twins for first in the AL Central. After dropping two of three to the Red Sox, the Guardians stormed back in the ninth inning to take game one from the Yankees. The Guardians are not hitting particularly well, sitting 26th in the bigs with a .229 batting average on the season. The Guardians have scored the fifth fewest runs in the MLB this season. As they score just 3.86 runs per game on the year.

Steven Kwan has had a solid season for the Guardians, hitting .278 with a .366 OBP. He has scored 15 times while driving in 11 on the year and stealing seven bases. Jose Ramirez has been driving in the runs this year. He is tied for the team lead with 17 RBIs on the season and three home runs. He has also stolen five bases on his own. The team leader in stealing bags is Miles Straw He has stolen eight bases, leading to 12 runs scored this year. The leader in runs scored is Andres Gimenez, who has scored 21 times this year while getting on base at a .322 clip.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound tonight. In his only start of the year, he pitched 5.2 innings while giving up just one run and striking out eight. With how the Yankees have been struggling at the plate, he should be in for another good start in this one.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

For as rough as the Guardians have been at the plate, the Yankees are struggling just as much. They are hitting just .225 on the season with a team OBP on .297. They are one of the worst in the league at getting on base. When they do get on base, runners are not scoring. The Yankees are 19th in the league in batting average with runners in scoring position at .246. One of their leaders in that category has been Aaron Judge, who has not been put on the IL. With Judge out, the Yankees will need to find offense.

While on this losing streak, the Yankees have scored just six runs in their last four games. Anthony Rizzo is their best bat left in the lineup. He is hitting .274 on the season, with 13 RBIs and five home runs. Meanwhile, D.J. LeMahieu has driven in 12 while hitting .261. The Yanks need to find more production though. Two of their top four RBI guys are out, with Judge and Stanton on the IL. Oswaldo Cabrera, the other outfield, is hitting just .193 on the season.

There is hope for the Yankees though. Gerrit Cole will be on the mound tonight for them. The Yankees have won each of his six starts this year, while he is 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA. In his last start, Cole went 6.2 innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out five. That outing caused his ERA to go up, considering he had not given up a run in the two prior starts.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Neither team can hit well at all. The difference in this game is Garrett Cole. This year, the Yankees have only had to score three runs to get the win when Cole has started. The question is, can they get three runs? This will have to be a pitcher’s duel if the Yankees will win, and they just need one big one. It happens, but the Guardians cover.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-154), Under 7 (-104)