New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was dominant in his complete-game shutout on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, and that start has him on a historic track when it comes to Yankees pitchers.

Gerrit Cole is the first pitcher in Yankees franchise history to record a sub-1.00 ERA and at least 30 strikeouts through his first four appearances of a season since runs became an official stat in 1913, the organization said on Twitter.

As mentioned, Cole’s best game so far this season came in Sunday’s game against the Twins on Sunday. He pitched all nine innings, struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and walked one. He gave up his first hit in the sixth inning to Michael A. Taylor.

Cole has given up runs in two of his four starts. On Opening Day, he went six shutout innings and struck out 11, which was a new record for strikeouts by a Yankee on Opening Day. His second start came against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he went 6.1 innings and gave up one run. The runner that scored reached on a pitch clock violation. His third start came against the Cleveland Guardians. He gave up two runs to the Guardians in the first inning, but went seven innings and did not give up any more. Then his last outing was Sunday’s complete game shutout.

So far this season, Cole is proving to be worth his contract. If he keeps up this performance, he could be in for the first Cy Young Award of his career.