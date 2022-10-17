Yankees’ Gerrit Cole fires back at Guardians’ Josh Naylor after ‘rock the baby’ celebration goes viral

With their backs against the wall, the New York Yankees kept their season alive against the Cleveland Guardians. They won 4-2 in Game 4 of the ALDS thanks in large part to a strong outing from Gerrit Cole and a two-run home run from Harrison Bader.

Cole delivered a great performance, racking up eight strikeouts while allowing just two earned runs, a walk and six hits in seven innings. The biggest blip in his game was a solo home run hit by Josh Naylor, who immediately rocked the baby on the Yankees’ ace. He was asked about it after the game but didn’t offer much.

Gerrit Cole was asked about Josh Naylor's celebration: "Yeah, whatever. It's cute… I didn't see it in the moment. It wouldn't have bothered in the moment and it just is kind of funny." pic.twitter.com/JQy9DfgJk9 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 17, 2022

“Yeah, whatever. It’s cute,” Cole said after the Yankees win. “I just was made aware of it. I didn’t see it in the moment. It wouldn’t have bothered in the moment and it just is kind of funny.”

After a brutal Game 3 defeat, the Yankees turned to Cole, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta to keep the Guardians in check. New York registered six hits, two of them from Anthony Rizzo. Cleveland got six hits as well but was mostly unable to make them count.

Gerrit Cole remaining unfazed after the Naylor home run and celebration helped keep the Bronx Bombers in the postseason. With a trip to the ALCS on the line, the Yankees and Guardians will square off in Yankee Stadium on Monday night.