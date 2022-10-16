fbpx
Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians

Things could not have gone much worse for the New York Yankees on Saturday night as they saw what should have been a win against the Cleveland Guardians evaporate right before their eyes. To say that Yankees fans were disappointed after the loss would be a major, major understatement.

After going down 2-0 in the first two innings, the Yankees battled back in Game 3 of the Division Series to take a 5-3 lead into the ninth and final inning. Then, disaster struck:

New York ended up allowing their opponents to score three runs in the bottom of the ninth, as they watched the Guardians take a 2-1 lead in this best-of-five series.

This is pretty much how every single New York Yankees fan feels after that devastating defeat:

This is totally heartbreaking if you’re a Yankees supporter. However, for everyone else, you have to admit that this is actually pretty hilarious.

There was nothing funny at all for the New York fanbase after their Game 3 loss, though, and they made sure to take to the mean streets of Twitter to vent out:

Apart from pinning the blame on Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, some fans went as far as saying that this team is in dire need of a major overhaul:

Naturally, more than a few non-Yankees fans out there were more than happy to have a laugh at their expense:

Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

The silver lining for the Yankees here is that this series isn’t over yet. They may be down, but they’re not out. However, one more win for the Guardians means that it’s time to have another early vacation for the Yanks.

