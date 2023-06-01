Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton has been recovering from a hamstring injury for over a month now, but his latest move might just indicate that he’s close to returning.

Stanton last played for the Yankees last April 16 before the team placed him on the 10-day injured list because of his hamstring issue. He has been recovering since then, with New York expressing hope that he would be able to rejoin the team in six weeks.

By the looks of it, Stanton is well on his timeline for his return. The latest sign that he’s progressing nicely and could feature for the team sooner rather than later is the fact that he’s set to join the team in LA ahead of their showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

“Giancarlo Stanton is flying to Los Angeles with Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle,” team insider Bryan Hoch reported on Wednesday.

Does this mean Giancarlo Stanton could play in the Dodgers series? Possibly. After all, Stanton himself did say recently that he’s “ready to go,” noting that he needs to play some games in order to get back to his old form.

“I just need to get some games under my belt or some at-bats at least,” the 33-year-old outfielder and designated hitter shared.

It remains to be seen what the Yankees plan to do with Stanton, but it will definitely help them if he gets back to full strength as soon as possible. Before his injury, Stanton was hitting .269/.296/.558 and had already recorded four home runs. Clearly, they are just a way better team with the veteran slugger on the lineup.