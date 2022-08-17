Giancarlo Stanton gets optimistic update from Aaron Boone amid return to Yankees

The New York Yankees have a handful of key players sidelined by injury. The team made a handful of important roster moves on Wednesday, dipping into the farm system to bring up some talented youngsters including Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera. As the organization’s prospects are finally starting to get their chance at the big-league level, Aaron Boone provided an encouraging update on the Achilles injury that has kept Giancarlo Stanton sidelined. Via SNY, Boone revealed the Yankees are optimistic that Stanton can begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

Aaron Boone says the Yankees are hopeful that Giancarlo Stanton will go on a rehab assignment this weekend: pic.twitter.com/eIBirEDaAc — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 17, 2022

Getting Stanton back will be of the utmost importance for the Yankees. The team’s offense has not shown any signs of life lately. In their last three games, the Yankees have scored just one total run. While the pitching staff has kept them in each of those ball games, the lack of offensive production has been abysmal.

Stanton has been out since the All-Star break due to his ailing Achilles. The slugger won All-Star MVP honors but was unable to return to the Yankees after the break, surprisingly landing on the 10-day IL instead of returning to action for the team. With the Yankees seemingly unable to muster up any sort of offense, getting their superstar slugger back from injury will be critical.

In 2022, Giancarlo Stanton has slashed .228/.309/.498 with 24 home runs, 61 RBI, and 35 walks. He’s featured in a total of 80 games this year and has been sidelined for 37. Hopefully, his absence doesn’t extend much further given that he’ll be starting a rehab assignment in the coming days.

Since Stanton has been on the IL, the Yankees have mustered up a dismal 7-16 record, and no one has been able to fill the void the star slugger left behind. The dire need for a spark in the lineup makes his impending return to the Bronx a reason for Yankees fans to celebrate.