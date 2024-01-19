Can Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton bounce back in 2024?

The New York Yankees missed the playoffs in 2023. Giancarlo Stanton endured a forgettable individual campaign as well. New York has displayed an effort to bounce back this offseason by adding stars such as Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman. Stanton has also worked hard to find his All-Star form once again, according to Brian Cashman.

“Giancarlo Stanton is ‘in a really good place' between his diet and offseason conditioning, Brian Cashman said. ‘He's always been one of the most feared hitters in the game. He's looking forward to getting back to that,'” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton's potential

Stanton still has some of the best power from the right-side of the plate in all of baseball. At 34-years old, Stanton is best suited for DH duties, which makes his offensive prowess even more important.

But in 101 games played in 2023, Stanton was abysmal offensively. Injuries forced Stanton to miss a significant amount of time. In fact, Cashman even previously admitted that New York is preparing for the possibility of another Stanton injury in 2024.

“I'm not gonna tell you he's gonna play every game next year because he's not,” Cashman said of Stanton in November, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “He's going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.”

Cashman later walked back the comments. His comments received backlash, but the fact is that Stanton has only played in more than 120 games once since 2019. And whether it was the injuries or decline, Stanton struggled when on the field in 2023.

He ultimately finished the year with a .191/.275/.420/.695 slash line. Stanton still displayed his power ability with 24 home runs. But aside from the respectable amount of home runs in just 101 games, Stanton did not look like the All-Star caliber player he once was.

Perhaps Stanton will find a way to stay healthy and help the Yankees rebound in 2024. He's a former MVP with plenty of potential, and Stanton is one of the most exciting hitters to watch when he is swinging the bat well.