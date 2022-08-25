Giancarlo Stanton return gives Yankees fans something to cheer about

The New York Yankees have been hurt by injuries quite a bit this season. But Thursday afternoon, they finally got some news going the other direction. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Twitter, the Yankees have activated outfielder Giancarlo Stanton ahead of their game against the Oakland Athletics.

Stanton has been out since July 23rd with Achilles tendinitis. Prior to him going on the injured list, Stanton had hit 24 home runs and driven in 61 in 289 at-bats. Albeit, that also came with a .228 batting average.

Stanton was one in a long line of players New York has lost over the last couple of months. Matt Carpenter, who had been tearing the cover off of the baseball, broke his left foot. It is still unclear if he will return this season. New York’s All-Star closer Clay Holmes was placed on the injured list last month with lower back spasms. That came after elite set up man Chad Green had Tommy John surgery in June.

Getting Stanton back should hopefully make Yankees fans feel a bit better. Earlier Thursday, the Yankees placed rising star pitcher Nestor Cortes on the injured list. He is dealing with a groin injury.

New York’s bats have been mostly silent the last couple of weeks. That’s something that New York will look to turn around with the return of Stanton. The Yankees will have their 1-2 combination of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton back in the lineup. That’s always a tough matchup for any pitcher.

Entering play Thursday in Oakland, the Yankees are 3.5 games back of the Houston Astros for the best record in the AL.