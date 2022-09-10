Giancarlo Stanton’s hype text message to Aaron Boone will pump up Yankees fans

The New York Yankees have been holding on for dear life recently as their lead atop the American League East continues to shrink. However, it looks like Giancarlo Stanton may be back in the lineup for good moving forward according to manager Aaron Boone.

Stanton missed some time recently after fouling a ball off his foot, robbing New York of another one of their top hitters. Stanton has made a few pinch-hitting appearances recently, and it sounds like he’s good to go moving forward. Boone revealed a text message he got from Stanton ahead of their matchup today against the Tampa Bay Rays that should get Yankees fans hyped.

Aaron Boone on why he decided to put Giancarlo Stanton in today's lineup: "I literally got a [text] message from him a little while ago like, 'Good to go. Let's go.'" — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 10, 2022

This is good news for the Yankees, as their lineup has been hit hard over the past week. Both Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu have found their way on New York’s injured list in addition to Stanton being forced to sit out while his foot healed. Getting a big bat in Stanton will be a huge help for the Yankees as they try to fend off the Rays behind them in the East.

Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t been great for the Yankees this season, as he’s only hitting .213 on the year, but his 24 home runs have given Aaron Judge the protection in New York’s lineup that he has needed for much of the season. Stanton is going to have to play better if New York wants to make a deep playoff run this season, but for now they will be happy to get him back in the lineup on an everyday basis.

Hopefully, they will be able to get guys like Rizzo and LeMahieu back in short order too, otherwise the Yankees could continue to fall apart in front of our eyes over the final few weeks of the season.