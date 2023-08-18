With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the New York Yankees recalled right-handed reliever Greg Weissert from the minors to add depth to the best bullpen in baseball.

Weissert has spent most of the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Berre, pitching to a 3.19 ERA in 35 appearances, including nine saves. He made six appearances for the Yankees earlier this season, recording a 4.05 ERA. Weissert has a 5.00 ERA in 18 career innings in the MLB. His career ERA in the minor leagues is 2.93, with 50 saves out of 60 opportunities.

The Yankees bullpen sports the best ERA in baseball at 3.19, but that hasn’t translated into much success for New York this season. Yankees starters have a 4.69 ERA in 2023, with ace Gerrit Cole being the only one with an ERA below three.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

While the rotation has been a problem all year long, the Yankees' offense is the reason why New York is on the outside looking in of the American League playoff picture. The team ranks in the bottom ten in batting average, OPS and runs scored. No player other than Aaron Judge has an OPS above .770, qualified or not.

The Yankees enter Friday one game below .500 and 6.5 games out of a playoff spot with 41 games to play. New York would have to go on one heck of a run if it wanted to make a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Bringing back Greg Weissert doesn’t exactly move the needle for Yankees fans, but he's another option in a bullpen that has been used a lot this season.