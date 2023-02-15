Part of New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera’s mystique as one of, if not the greatest closer of all time, is his choice of walk up song. For 15 of his 19 seasons with the Yankees, Rivera placed the fear of a higher being in the hearts of the opposing batting order he would face in the ninth inning the instant Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” blared through the stadium’s public address speakers. Thus, it’s no surprise that “Enter Sandman” holds an esteemed place in baseball fans’ and especially Rivera’s heart.

Nevertheless, some fans had the audacity to compare the iconic metal song to New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz’s walk-up music, the song “Narco” from artists Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet. One time even, Timmy Trumpet performed Diaz’s walk-out song live at Citi Field.

Mariano Rivera then shared his thoughts regarding the matter in an interview with Jennifer X. Williams of Fox 5 New York. Rivera asserted that Diaz’s walk-up song couldn’t hold a candle to his iconic song.

“There’s no comparison. There’s no comparison. The song was there for 17 years and many championships, so it’s no comparison,” Rivera said.

To Edwin Diaz’s credit, he knows that while his walk-up music isn’t half bad, Mariano Rivera’s “Enter Sandman” is in an entirely different territory all on its own. From the moment the first riff of Metallica’s hit song plays on the Yankee Stadium speakers, millions tuning in around the globe know what’s coming. Diaz’s “Narco” isn’t quite on that level yet, and Diaz knows it.

“I know my walk-up song is really good, but him and ‘Sandman’ was really special,” Diaz said back in August. “He had like 650 saves with that song.”

Edwin Diaz has a long way to go before even being worthy of sniffing Mariano Rivera’s accomplishments. But at the very least, Diaz would have the opportunity to continue climbing the closer ranks in New York after re-upping with the Mets on a five-year, $102 million deal. Diaz, at the very least has something Rivera doesn’t: the biggest contract ever for a relief pitcher.

But it’ll take a lot for any walk-up song to unseat Rivera’s “Enter Sandman” as arguably the best ever in baseball history.