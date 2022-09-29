Identity of Aaron Judge 61st home run ball catcher, revealed

The painstakingly long wait is finally over. After 61 long years, Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs has finally been matched by fellow New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who had been stuck on 60 for the previous week. Judge hit his historic 394-foot home run to left field against the Toronto Blue Jays, which just evaded the grasp of a crestfallen Blue Jays fan. However one man’s loss is another man’s gain, and, at least someone in the Blue Jays organization will end up happy with his team for having given up a dinger to Judge.

Amidst all the hullabaloo caused by Aaron Judge’s historic feat, it is Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann who claimed the historic baseball, per Bryan Hoch. Perhaps it is a galaxy brain play for Buschmann, because surely he had a hand in sending reliever Tim Mayza to face Judge during a tie ballgame with a runner on base. (Obviously, this is a joke.)

Aaron Judge's 61st HR was caught by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, per @juliackreuz. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 29, 2022

Maybe Matt Buschman is just like the rest of us, eager to get Aaron Judge’s historic feat out of the way so they could now focus on more pressing issues at hand, such as the looming postseason stretch. But the fans are only about to get even rowdier in excitement for Judge’s 62nd home run, and he will have seven more games after this tilt against the Blue Jays – three against the Baltimore Orioles, who are still scrapping and clawing for the third and final wildcard spot, and four against the 66-87 Texas Rangers – to try and surpass Roger Maris.

It seemed as if opposing pitchers have finally wised up after the Blue Jays walked Aaron Judge four times last night in the Yankees’ division clinching victory, but no, Judge is just so good. Credit goes to the Yankees for always putting Judge first in the order, as it makes putting him on base for free that much more dangerous. It’s also helped that the Yankees bats other than Judge have started to wake up, and it makes the prospect of facing them on October even scarier than it already was.

In Aaron Judge’s history-making game, the Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 8-3 with closer Aroldis Chapman sealing the deal.