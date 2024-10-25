The New York Yankees are getting ready to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series as they try to collect their first championship since 2009. The Dodgers, on the other hand, already picked up one World Series title this decade in 2020. Los Angeles will have home field advantage in this one, so the Yankees are already looking at an uphill battle.

That mountain got a little steeper on Friday when the Yankees announced their final World Series roster. They were going to have to drop one position player from their bench due to the activation of Nestor Cortes Jr., who is now healthy just in time to bolster the bullpen.

In what was initially a surprise move, utility infielder Jon Berti was the odd man out of the World Series roster. However, the move gained clarity shortly after when manager Aaron Boone said that Berti was dealing with an injury from the ALCS and cannot play, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

“Berti has a hip flexor injury, Boone told reporters in LA,” Curry reported on X, formerly Twitter. “That’s why he’s not on the roster.”

Berti wasn't an everyday starter, but he was a weapon at times for the Yankees late in games due to his elite speed. The former Marlin gave Boone an option as a pinch runner who can be threatening on the bases late in games, but the Yankees will be without that in this series.

Pressure is on the Yankees in this World Series

This era of Yankees baseball has been defined by playoff failures and disappointments, but 2024 has a chance to finally be their year. New York has been the best team in the American League for almost the entirety of the season, and now they have secured the American League pennant.

The playoff bracket opened up for them a bit when the Kansas City Royals knocked off the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round, and the Yankees took full advantage. Then, they beat the Cleveland Guardians in five tight games in the ALCS to move four wins away from immortality.

Now, the pressure ramps up. The Dodgers are a different beast than any of the Yankees' opponents throughout the playoffs so far, but it's still pivotal that the Yankees take care of business. They're relatively healthy after getting Anthony Rizzo and Nestor Cortes Jr. back from injury and are playing very good baseball coming in.

The Yankees may not be able to run it back with this roster either. Juan Soto is going to be a free agent, and rumors about his departure have been flying around all season. Losing Soto would mean losing the second best bat in the Yankees' lineup, and they don't currently have anyone in place who would replace that production.

In addition, the team is getting older, especially the pitching staff, so this may be their best chance to win it all with this group. They say pressure makes diamonds, and the Yankees are hoping that proves true this time around.