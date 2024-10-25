Juan Soto authored one of the greatest at-bats you will ever see in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the ALCS to deliver the go-ahead runs that sent the New York Yankees back to the World Series for the first time in 15 years.

Soto demonstrated all of his talent in this at-bat, working the count and fighting off several tough pitches until he saw an opportunity. When the pitcher finally made a small mistake, Soto jumped at the opportunity and launched the ball into orbit for a three-run homer.

If you know somebody who doesn’t understand why Soto is considered one of the greatest hitters ever, all you need to do is show them this one at-bat. All of Soto’s skills were on display leading up to that pivotal home run, and the Yankees must do everything in their power to re-sign Soto and keep him in pinstripes even if it costs Hal Steinbrenner $600 or even $700 million dollars.

Juan Soto is an extremely smart player

Soto knows how to break down a pitcher, understand their style, analyze an at-bat, and figure out what the pitcher might realistically do next. In his now famous at-bat where he hit the game-winning home run during the ALCS, Soto knew that the pitcher wanted to do everything in his power to stay away from giving him a fastball.

Armed with that knowledge, Soto battled and fought off tough offspeed pitch after tough offspeed pitch while sitting back and waiting for a fastball. Once the pitcher was out of options and had to test him with the heater, Soto unleashed a devastating swing and launched the ball into orbit beyond the right-center field bleachers.

It’s this mechanical approach and unrelenting determination to fight the pitcher on his terms that makes Juan Soto such a joy to watch if he’s on your team. Soto has no holes in his swing, and this makes him a nightmare opponent that no pitcher wants to face, especially in a high-leverage situation.

His competitiveness is legendary

Soto‘s final at-bat in the ALCS that sent the Yankees back to the World Series demonstrated his competitiveness. He would step out, make eye contact with the pitcher, and nod after every pitch that he fought off. Soto is a competitor who can dish it out as well as take it.

He’ll oftentimes nod at a pitcher after they throw a perfectly placed strike right on the edge of the zone. His mannerisms say that he is equal parts acknowledging the great pitch while also letting the pitcher know that he’s seen it once and won’t be fooled again.

Ever since he debuted the Soto shuffle, the popular dance move has led to divided opinions about the youngster's approach to the game. Some people are ecstatic about the displays of emotion while others think it is unsportsmanlike. However, Soto isn’t fazed if a pitcher shows him up after a strikeout. This is because he thrives on competition, which is the mentality needed to succeed in The Bronx.

Juan Soto is the guy the Yankees want at bat in high-leverage situations

When the game is on the line, when the stakes are the highest and the lights are the brightest, confidence matters almost more than anything else. In some ways, it can be argued that confidence is even more important than talent.

When it comes to baseball, the World Series is as bright as the lights will ever get. In a hypothetical situation where the championship comes down to a single at-bat with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning, Soto is exactly the player the Yankees would want to have at the plate.

He won’t be phased by anything and he’ll be able to stay calm even if he gets behind in the count or has two strikes on him. Confidence is a skill that can’t be taught, and Soto has that skill in spades.

Ever since his legendary performance as a 20-year-old for the Washington Nationals in the 2019 postseason, Juan Soto has been a player who steps up in the biggest moments and shines when the lights are the brightest.

He has cultivated a reputation as a player who will never shy away, who will never be phased by pressure and who relishes the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the best pitchers in the world. 2019 might have been the greatest season of Gerrit Cole’s illustrious career, and yet Soto tagged him for a massive home run in his World Series debut before he could even legally go to a bar and buy a drink.

Soto forms a dynamic duo with Aaron Judge and balances out Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton has had a resurgence this postseason, and if the Yankees win the World Series, his performance will completely vindicate all of his struggles and validate the team's decision to trade for him many years ago. The injuries don’t matter. The hapless waves and strikeouts in seemingly uncompetitive at-bats don’t matter. Stanton showed up when the team needed him, and he might just be this generation’s Mr. October.

However, Stanton is still a three-true-outcomes player. That is not necessarily a bad thing. Not everybody can hit .300 consistently or get on base at a 40% clip. Soto hitting near the top of the Yankees order allows Stanton to be who he is without harming the team.

Every lineup needs balance. A roster of nine Giancarlo Stanton’s wouldn’t be good because there would be way too many strikeouts and a bunch of solo home runs that opposing pitchers could work around. That being said, a lineup of nine Luis Arraez's also wouldn’t be good either because they would have a bunch of singles and no power hitters to drive in runs.

Soto is an on-base machine and he's also an above-average power hitter. This unique combination of skills allows Soto to balance any lineup, making players such as Stanton more effective.

Postseason appearances and winning seasons are not good enough for the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees expect to be World Series contenders every year, and Soto can get them there. He's also the type of player who has proven he can thrive in high-profile moments, and he will help the Yankees win many World Series matchups in the future if they re-sign him. Hal, get your checkbook ready.