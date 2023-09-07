The past couple of months have not been fun for New York Yankees fans. The Yankees have struggled since the All-Star break and are going to miss the playoffs this season despite having a very talented roster. New York is currently 69-69 and in last place in the AL East. It is still mathematically possible for the Yankees to make the playoffs, and the best chances are certainly via the wild card as New York is seven games back of the final spot. Still, it is extremely unlikely that the Yankees make the playoffs, and it looks like it will be a disappointing finish to the 2023 season.

One bright spot for the Yankees, however, has been the play of Jasson Dominguez. Dominguez was recently pulled up and has played just five games, but he is already giving Yankees fans a reason to be excited about the future. Jasson Dominguez is only 20 years old, and he is the second-youngest player since 1900 to hit three home runs in his first five games, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info. The youngest to do it is Manny Machado.

So far in his young MLB career, Dominguez is hitting .333 through 21 at bats and has seven hits, three home runs and five RBIs. You can't ask for much better of a start than that, especially for a youngster that is only 20.

With the season winding down and very little hope for a playoff appearance, performances like the ones Dominguez has been putting up is exactly what the Yankees need. Get young players valuable experience and start thinking about how next season will be better.