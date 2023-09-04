The New York Yankees are feeling it. After losing a bunch of games that left their fanbase demoralized, the Yankees are seemingly already out of their slump, also in part because of the play of Jasson Dominguez. The rookie wowed New York fans again on Sunday when he launched a two-run home run to help his team beat the Houston Astros, 6-1, and in the process, sweep the reigning World Series champions in a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Dominguez, however, has yet to show his prowess in front of Yankees fans at home. His much-awaited Bronx debut will come soon, though, with the Yankee flying back home for a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers that begins Tuesday.

“I think it's gonna be big time, Domínguez said about his looming home debut, per Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News Sports. “A lot of family's gonna come to the game, too. So it will be awesome.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Dominguez's two-run homer in the third inning of the series finale versus the Astros proved to be the most pivotal moment of the contest as it broke a tie and put the Yankees in front for good.

Through three games in the majors, Jasson Domínguez has two home runs and four RBIs. When he made his MLB debut at the start of the Houston series, he lifted a home run against no less than future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander last Friday.

The Yankees are now 68-69 and 8.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.