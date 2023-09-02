By almost every criteria for judgment, the New York Yankees have had a disappointing 2023 season. They're in danger of finishing with a record below .500 for the first time since 1992, a harsh fall from grace for one of the MLB's most prestigious and iconic franchises. However, even in a season filled with heartbreak, there's reason for Yankees fans to look towards the future with hopeful eyes, especially after 20-year old centerfielder Jasson Dominguez turned some heads in his debut for the team against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros.

It's easy for a player as young as him to get carried away by his emotions, especially when he's doing things not too many 20 year olds in the world are capable of pulling off what he just did — hit a dinger off Justin Verlander in his first taste of big league action. But thankfully for him and the Yankees, he was able to maintain his composure, leading to one of the most exciting parts of his career thus far.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jasson Dominguez revealed how he felt all throughout his incredible debut for the Yankees.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“I knew it was going to be a lot of different feelings. I was able to keep them in check, control them. [This is] probably the best game I’ve been part of in my career,” Dominguez said, per Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports.

Jasson Dominguez, batting fifth in his debut and facing Verlander, no less, could not have begun his big league career on a better note. He then became the youngest player in MLB history to go deep in his very first career at-bat — a peek towards what could be a long, productive career for the 20 year old.

And with the Yankees building for the future, Dominguez figures to have a ton of opportunity coming his way as the team's everyday centerfielder. And given how ready he seems to be to approach the game from a mature point of view, he seems to be well on his way to establishing himself as a Yankees regular for years to come.