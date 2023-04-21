Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees will need to wait at least a “couple” more weeks before getting Josh Donaldson back. The third baseman has reportedly suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain, per Bryan Hoch. Manager Aaron Boone didn’t provide a strict timetable for Donaldson’s return, but said “it will probably be a couple of weeks,” per Hoch as well.

The Yankees’ roster has been decimated by injuries. It’s been a primary subject of discussion for the ball club, and an unfortunate one at that. New York is still playing a respectable brand of baseball overall, heading into Friday with a 12-7 record.

For Donaldson, it seemed as if he was trending in the right direction amid his injury concern. The Yankees had previously received positive updates on Donaldson after he was initially placed on the IL.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This has been said before and it will be said again, but Josh Donaldson isn’t the same MVP-caliber player that he was a few years ago. However, the Yankees still value his veteran presence on the team. Players like Donaldson are capable of playing important roles for competitive ball clubs. Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton (when healthy), and Nestor Cortes are going to lead the charge. But Donaldson will still help matters.

For now, though, he will place his focus on getting back to full health.

The Yankees will look to continue playing well on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays in what projects to be a competitive American League East clash. We will provide updates on Donaldson and other Yankees’ injury news as they are made available.