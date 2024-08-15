Aaron Judge hit his 300th home run in the New York Yankees' 10-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. The Captain followed the lead of Juan Soto, who went deep earlier in the game and scored on Judge's eighth-inning blast, as New York picked up the win.

In OPS, OPS+ and numerous other stats, Judge is outperforming his 2022 MVP campaign. He may not reach 62 home runs again but he is posting the best walk-to-strikeout ratio of his career and still obliterating baseballs, leading all hitters with 43 home runs so far this season. His 300th homer is a momentous milestone, one that he reached faster than anyone.

The White Sox had intentionally walked Soto to face Judge, a decision that they came to regret when Judge busted the game wide open. The strategy seemingly came down to avoiding a righty throwing to a lefty hitter, one of the best in the game. That at least makes some sense. But Soto expected Chicago to also give Judge a free pass, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

“I didn't know they were going to try to pitch to him. I don't know. It's their strategy. I don't know what they were thinking,” Soto said, via the New York Daily News.

Aaron Judge, Juan Soto dominating as Yankees pursue AL East crown

The Yankees' outfield tandem has a great argument for the best of all time. They occupy the top two spots on the MLB leaderboards for OPS and OPS+ this season. They are the only qualified hitters with on-base percentages above .400 — and they’re each well above .430. Judge is in line to win another MVP award and Soto is bound to show up on ballots, too.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have been all sorts of great for the Yankees all season. Even though Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s season is in jeopardy due to a left elbow injury, New York is always a threat to put runs on the board because of its unreal tandem.

The Yankees, at 72-50, own the second-best record in the majors and lead the American League East. The Baltimore Orioles are right on their tail, though, so they’ll need more Judge homers where that came from.