The big bats in the middle of the Yankees lineup continue to impress. On Tuesday night, star outfielder Juan Soto crushed his 40th home run of the season, joining Aaron Judge in the 40+ club in pinstripes.

Soto's home run also completed a rare MLB checklist, and notched another career milestone. His 4th-inning homer off of Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo was the 200th of his career, and his first at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. With his latest homer, Soto has now hit at least one home run in every MLB park, according to Barstool Baseball.

By joining Judge with 40 home runs on the season, the pair of superstar outfielders also made a bit of Yankees history. The duo is just the third pair of Yankees teammates to each hit 40 homers in one season, according to the MLB on X, formerly Twitter. They join Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (1927, 1930, 1931) and Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle in 1961, so the two are among legendary company.

Soto has played much of this season in Judge's shadow to a degree, as the presumptive AL MVP has racked up towering numbers at the plate to match his massive stature. However, Soto is putting up the type of stats that may garner MVP consideration in a normal season. Coming into Tuesday's game, he is hitting a .285/.414/.567 slash line and is over 100 RBI's to go with his 40 homers. He is also tied for second in the MLB in adjusted OPS+ with Shohei Ohtani at 174, only trailing Judge.

However, nothing matters in this era of the Yankees unless they get the job done in October. The Bronx Bombers have had plenty of stars who have racked up impressive numbers over the last decade or so, but they have constantly fallen short when it matters most in the playoffs. With the Yankees currently sitting in first place in the American League, they'll have a good chance at a pennant and a World Series ring if Judge and Soto can keep up their hot hitting.