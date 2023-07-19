The New York Yankees have gone through almost everything a team can go through during a regular season. The Yankees have lost three games in a row and four of five, dropping them into last place in the AL East and completely out of the American League playoff picture.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was pretty blunt when he talked about his team's chances to stay afloat in the postseason race.

“We’re gonna keep competing,” Boone said. “That’s gonna be a boring answer for you guys until we break through, but that’s the only thing we can and the only thing we know how to do.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boone guided the Yankees to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons as manager. Anything short of a playoff berth could mean curtains for Boone, certainly in Yankees fans' eyes. Luckily for Boone, the fans don’t make the hiring and firing decisions. He and Brian Cashman have a good relationship, so chances are Boone is safe for at least the start of next season.

Boone has to be well aware that his job security is teetering on dropping if the Yankees continue to be on the outside looking into the playoff picture. It's hard to ignore the signs that he could lose his job, but perhaps New York's brass has changed and Boone will be given a longer leash than other Yankees managers might have gotten.

Aaron Boone has a love/hate relationship with Yankees fans and right now there isn’t much loving going on. If the team were to miss the playoffs in 2023, especially after they'll presumably improve before the trade deadline, Boone's clock could be ticking.