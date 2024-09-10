Some legendary figures in the New York Yankees organization are praising Juan Soto. Soto is putting up some phenomenal numbers for the team this season, and some retired players hope the slugger stays in the Bronx for years to come.

“He looks great in pinstripes. I would love to see him here for a long time,” retired Yankee Jorge Posada said, per ESPN.

Soto is second on the team this season in both home runs and runs batted in. He's been a perfect compliment to the team's offense and to Aaron Judge, according to one famous former pitcher.

“It's been a match made in heaven,” CC Sabathia added.

Soto has apparently been in discussions with several former Yankees players, including Sabathia and Posada. Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have also talked to the slugger, per the broadcast outlet. During the team's recent Old Timers Day, Soto reportedly got to speak with several Yankee legends. Their goal is to convince Soto to stay with the Bronx Bombers, after he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Heading into Tuesday's games, Soto has 38 home runs and 98 RBIs on the campaign.

The Yankees have something special going with Soto and Aaron Judge

Soto's offense has helped the Yankees post one of the best records in the American League this year. Heading into Tuesday, New York is 83-61 on the season. The team has a one and a half game lead on the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

Soto and Aaron Judge are leading the way. While Judge is putting up numbers that have him at the lead in the American League MVP race, Soto isn't too far behind. He's also impressing his teammates and coaches along the way.

“He's just like a metronome,” Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole said. “It's the same look every day. It's pretty rare. It's really hard to do. But it's a trait that a lot of great players, most great players, have. I think he takes it up to maybe another level. Puts his own kind of flair on it within the game. But he's just so disciplined off the field.”

Soto is set to become a free agent this offseason. The Bronx Bombers would love to keep him, and have been working to that effect. There are several other teams who want him, including New York's National League team, the Mets. Opposing fans have been shouting at Soto during games to sign with their team, much to the delight of Aaron Judge.

Time will tell what the future holds. Yankees coaches want to enjoy the ride while it lasts, even if Soto does decide to go another way this offseason.

“Of course I want it to be forever,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone added. “But you just try and appreciate it.”

Yankees fans get their next chance to appreciate Soto on Tuesday. The team takes on the Kansas City Royals, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 Eastern.