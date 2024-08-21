The New York Yankees lost rookie starting pitcher Luis Gil in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. Today the Yankees announced the team placed Gil on the 15-day injured list due to a lower back strain, per New York’s official account on X.

Gil allowed three runs and six walks in three-plus innings to the Guardians. After giving up a home run to Brayan Rocchio and a walk to Steven Kwan, Gil threw an 89 mph change up to Jose Ramirez and immediately gestured to the dugout, signaling something went wrong.

The AL Rookie of the Year candidate was removed from the game with the lower back ailment. The Yankees have called up right-handed pitcher Will Warren from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Addressing the injury after the game, Gil acknowledged some concern about his back. “A little worried, because you come out of the game because you're feeling something that's not right … But at the same time, you've just got to take it day by day,” Gil said, via MLB.com. He'll now have at least 15 days to work his way back to the mound.

The Yankees’ rotation took a hit with the injury to Luis Gil

The injury is a brutal blow to the Yankees rotation. New York’s starting pitchers have been middle of the pack this season. However, since returning from the All-Star break, the Yankees’ rotation ranks 21st or worse in ERA (4.89), WHIP (1.45), batting average against (.270), BB/9 (3.43) and WPA.

Despite a June swoon when Gil struggled across multiple starts and saw his ERA jump from 1.82 on June 4 to 3.41 on July 2, the 26-year-old righty has been a bright spot for the Yankees this season. Gil had a remarkable month of May with a franchise-best 44 strikeouts and a 0.70 ERA. In 24 starts, he's gone 12-6 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.195 WHIP, 10.4 K/9 and an ERA+ of 123. Gil is up to 3.0 bWAR in 124.2 innings for New York so far in 2024.

Those innings, however, could be an issue for the young starter. Gil underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2022 and the recovery process kept him out of the majors in 2023. Gil joined the Yankees rotation at the start of this season without any restrictions but the team may need to limit his innings when he returns from the IL to prevent the rookie from hitting a wall in the postseason. New York could also consider moving Gil to the bullpen for the playoffs. Of course, removing Gil from the starting pitching mix leaves the team’s rotation very thin.

The pitching staff could receive a boost during the stretch run in September as the Yankees expect starter Clarke Schmidt to make his return from the injured list. Schmidt had been putting together a career-best season in 2024 when he hit the 15-day IL at the end of May with a right lat strain. Setbacks during his recovery forced the Yankees to move Schmidt to the 60-day injured list but the 28-year-old righty appears ready to begin a rehab assignment and should be back with the team in time for the postseason.