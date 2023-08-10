The New York Yankees utilized Luis Severino differently on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox in the hopes that a change might coax a better performance out of the right-hander. Severino, in the midst of a miserable season, pitched just as poorly as the second pitcher out of the bullpen in the Yankees' opener on Wednesday, allowing four earned runs in two innings of work. After the game, Severino, who has been blunt about his performance, summed up his season with some painful honesty.

“I’m having the worst year of my life in baseball. I’ve got to continue; I’m not going to stop here. I’m going to keep trying to get better.”

Severino said he's “having the worst year of his life.” The Yankees hurler added that he's going to “keep trying to get better”, later indicating that he's “willing to do anything” to improve.

Unfortunately for Severino, it's almost impossible to argue with his sentiment that this is the worst year of his career.

In 13 starts, the Yankees hurler has a career-worst 8.06 ERA and has allowed a stunning 13 hits and 2.5 home runs per nine innings.

To make matters worse, Severino, a strikeout pitcher, is not missing bats as much as he used to.

There doesn't appear to be a Severino injury behind the scenes, meaning the Yankees will have to get creative if they want to pull their slumping starter out of the abyss.

Judging by the move to use Severino as part of an opener, that is already happening. However, it might take Severino getting pulled from the rotation entirely to truly spark a change.