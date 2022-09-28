The New York Yankees got the last laugh over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night, as the Bronx Bombers scored a 5-2 victory to recover from Monday’s loss and also lock up officially the American League East division title. Yankees television play-by-play man also made sure to capitalize on the moment, as he wrapped up his night with a not-so-subtle savage troll job of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays.

“It’s really nice of Vlad Guerrero to let the Yankees celebrate in his house. Congratulations to the Yanks,” Kay as the Yankees celebrate the win on the field. It was a reference to Guerrero’s game-winning single in the first game of the series on Monday, which led to a 3-2 Blue Jays victory.

MICHAEL FROM THE TOP ROPE pic.twitter.com/GJaEi1wcuQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 28, 2022

It could be remembered that Guerrero loudly declared that Rogers Centre “is his house” after his walk-off hit that drove Cavan Biggio to score the winning run in the series opener.

"THIS IS MY HOUSE!" Vladdy walkoff!!! Jays magic number is 3. pic.twitter.com/t07wMFgBdd — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 27, 2022

As for the game itself, the Yankees had the fantastic outing by pitcher Jameson Taillon to thank for, as the righty tossed for 7.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs on seven hits while striking out six Blue Jays hitters in the process. Aaron Judge was not able to hit his 61st homer but showed his brilliant plate discipline with four walks while finishing the game with a 1-for-2 line and two runs.

The Yankees will next send Gerrit Cole to the mound for the series finale Wednesday night before flying back home for their final homestand of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles.