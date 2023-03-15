My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New York Yankees figure to have one of the more dominant teams in the MLB once again in 2023, with Aaron Judge leading the way in their lineup. But they also have some exciting prospects making big splashes in Spring Training, with Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe, and Oswald Peraza trying to find a spot on the roster for themselves.

Volpe and Peraza are engaged in a heated position battle at shortstop, while the 20-year old Dominguez is making a big push for a roster spot despite playing just five games in Double-A last season. But the Yankees sound willing to give each of these guys at-bats if they prove their ready, using Judge as an example for how they could handle these young stars.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“Hal Steinbrenner on SS battle: ‘We knew it was going to be exciting. It’s just great to see all of our young kids playing well, including Dominguez. The reality is when we’ve got young prospects are ready and deserving of a chance, they’re gonna get it, just like Judge did.’”

This is pretty exciting news for the Yankees with Spring Training beginning to wind down. Dominguez, Volpe, and Peraza have all impressed, and while all three probably won’t make the Opening Day roster, it’s looking likely they will be a part of the Yanks future plans, with those plans potentially coming to fruition as soon as this season. New York has been exciting to watch all throughout Spring Training, and that will likely continue until the regular season gets underway.