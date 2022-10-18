Yankees fans will be happy with weather forecast for rescheduled Game 5 vs. Guardians

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians ALDS Game 5 affair was postponed due to inclimate weather on Monday. New York Metro Weather shared the forecast for Tuesday night in New York which will excite fans.

“No weather issues are expected for ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium this afternoon. Expect sunshine with temperatures in the 50’s to start, falling into the 40’s as the game goes on with westerly winds. Most importantly, no chance of rain,” New York Metro Weather wrote on Twitter.

The postponed game on Monday upset non-Yankees fans on Twitter. They felt as if New York gained an advantage from the extra day of rest. Jameson Taillon was originally scheduled to start Game 5. But thanks to the delay, the Yankees will now roll with All-Star Nestor Cortes. Nevertheless, the Guardians still feel as if they can upset the odds. Their top relievers are fully rested and the Guardians’ lineup made Nestor Cortes work hard in Game 2.

Additionally, Cleveland could turn to ace Shane Bieber out of the bullpen at some point during the game if Terry Francona finds it necessary.

This Yankees-Guardians series has not disappointed so far. Each game has been competitive throughout the first 4 contests. The Yankees took Game 1 in New York, but the Guardians roared back in Games 2 and 3 in dramatic fashion. The Yankees answered with a Game 4 win which set up this looming Game 5 affair at Yankee Stadium.

With clear skies on the forecast, a winner of the ALDS will be decided on Tuesday night.