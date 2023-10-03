As the end of the season approached for the New York Yankees, owner Hal Steinbrenner talked about evaluating the analytics department using an outside organization, and now we have some clarity about what that will look like now that the season is over.

“We're goint to take a very deep dive into everything we're doing,” Hal Steinbrenner said at the time, according to Andy Martino of SNY. “We're looking to bring in possibly an outside company to really take a look at the analytics side of what we do. Baseball operations in general. We're going to have some very frank conversations with each other. This year was obviously unacceptable.”

Back when these comments were made, the assumption was that the outside organization would come in and evaluate the Yankees' practices. However, it will be the Yankees who are paying to view how an outside firm runs analytics, and then comparing it to how they do it themselves, according to Martino. Basically, it is a self-evaluation as they are looking at another company, not the company looking at them. The Yankees' front office, headed by Brian Cashman has been considering this for years, and now has clearance to spend the money to do it, according to Martino.

The Yankees kept their streak of over .500 seasons that dates back to 1992 alive by going 82-80, but the 2023 season was massively disappointing. Aaron Judge has said he will talk internally about changes that need to be made with the organization and presumably Brian Cashman.

Aaron Judge is still a top player, but him and Gerrit Cole need some help around him. It is on Cashman to provide that this offseason.