Juan Soto and the Yankees are slated to face Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in 2024 when they play a series in June 2024.

The MLB landscape has seen a seismic shift in the 72 hours following the end of the 2023 winter meetings in Nashville. The first domino to fall was Juan Soto, who was traded from the San Diego Padres to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster deal that was finalized just hours after the end of the conference. Three days later, Shohei Ohtani signed the richest free agent contract in baseball history, joining the Los Angeles Dodgers for 10 years and a whopping $700 million.

With two of the brightest stars in the league switching teams in joining two of the most storied franchises in the history of baseball, fans are wondering when they will get to see these two teams play each other.

The first time fans will get to see these two superstars compete against each other for their new teams will be from June 7 to 9, 2024, when the Dodgers travel to the Bronx for a clash with the Bombers at Yankee Stadium, via Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media.

Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto are two of the premier left-handed hitters in the game currently. Ohtani is the slightly better slugger, with a career rate of 14.5 at bats per home run compared to Soto’s rate of 16.9. However, Soto is better at getting on base, holding a career on-base percentage of .421 compared to Ohtani’s mark of .366.

These are two of the best players in the league, and they will each bring a new look to their respective teams. Fans watching this series will be treated to a preview of a potential World Series matchup. However, they won't get to see Ohtani take the mound against the Yankees, as he won't be pitching until 2025 after having elbow surgery.