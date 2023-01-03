By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The New York Yankees have largely had a successful offseason. They managed to keep Aaron Judge around on a long-term deal, and made another big splash in free agency when they managed to sign Carlos Rodon. The hope is that with these two big moves, and several other smaller ones, the Yankees will be able to contend for a World Series yet again next season.

The Yankees aren’t done making moves, though, and the moves they are continuing to make aren’t limited to solely bringing in players to beef up their roster. New York recently announced that they are hiring former San Francisco Giants World Series-winning executive Brian Sabean to be the Executive Advisor to the General Manager. So with that, it looks like Sabean will be working hand-in-hand with Brian Cashman during his stint with the team.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have appointed Brian Sabean as Executive Advisor to Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman. pic.twitter.com/VZ5HHlWDOi — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 3, 2023

Sabean was the general manager of the Giants from 1997-2014, and helped turn their franchise into a winner by the end of his tenure. Sabean finished out his tenure with San Francisco by winning three World Series rings in 2010, 2012, and 2014 before being promoted to Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations.

This move will see Sabean return to a prominent role in the front office, this time with the Yankees, though. Cashman has been the Yankees general manager since 1998, so he largely knows what he’s doing, but having another great baseball mind in Sabean working alongside him certainly won’t hurt. Either way, it will be interesting to see whether Sabean and his World Series expertise can help the Yankees take the next step forward in 2023.