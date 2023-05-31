Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader just can’t catch a break from injuries. Once again, he’s out for the team after sustaining a hamstring issue during Monday’s showdown with the Seattle Mariners.

Before the Yankees take on the Mariners on Tuesday for the second of their three-game series, they decided to put Bader on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain.

Bader sustained the injury in the top of the third inning of Monday’s showdown. He appeared to hurt his hamstring while running for the first base following an infield single. He was later seen jogging off the field and into the clubhouse, with the team eventually removing him from the game and replacing him with pinch runner Greg Allen.

When healthy, Harrison Bader is a productive member of the Yankees. However, the problem is he continues to have trouble staying on the field.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As Yankees fans are well aware of, Bader’s injury history isn’t good. This 2023 season alone, he missed the first month of the campaign due to an oblique strain. Now, he’s set to miss some time again.

This season so far, Bader is hitting .267 with a .806 OPS. He has also made six steals for the Yankees, all while providing incredible defense at center field for the team.

Being on the 10-day injured list means Bader’s injury isn’t serious. Hopefully, though, he’s able to get back soon and avoid getting any more injury as New York tries to string more wins together and climb up the AL East.