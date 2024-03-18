Former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre made an appearance on Monday at spring training. The legendary ex-leader of the ball club made the slow walk to the mound in the 6th inning to call for a pitching change. The Yankees fans erupted into cheers after seeing Torre take the field, who ultimately called for a new pitcher and took the ball from Carlos Rodon.
Yankees fans also expressed their excitement about the moment on X.
“Nobody walks to the mound like Joe Torre,” one fan wrote.
“Joe Torre making a pitching change for the Yankees in 2024. This is absolutely amazing,” another fan wrote.
“Joe Torre makes the pitching change during today’s Yankees game. You love to see it,” a third fan chimed in.
“Things you love to see: Joe Torre makes a pitching change after Carlos Rodón's impressive outing,” YES Network wrote.
“Carlos Rodón pitches 5.2 no-hit innings and Joe Torre comes out for the pitching change. Chills,” Talkin' Yanks added.
The moment was special without question. Rodon's performance on the mound should not be ignored, however.
Yankees: Carlos Rodon spectacular vs. Phillies
It's no secret that Rodon struggled to begin spring training. The Yankees left-handed pitcher has remained confident, though.
Rodon completed 5.2 innings no-hit baseball while striking out five. He probably would have been upset about getting removed from a no-hitter in a different scenario, but it's a different circumstance when a legend like Joe Torre is making the move during a spring training contest.
Rodon reportedly had a 75-pitch limit Monday. He was at 72 pitches when the move was made, but knew he couldn't argue upon seeing Torre emerge from the dugout, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
“I've got three pitches left on the docket,” Rodon said after the game. “I was like, ‘What the h**l? It's a lefty!' I look up and I was like, ‘Oh, it's Joe Torre. I can't really say much here.'”
Still, Rodon's outing is promising. Perhaps he's finding his groove at the right time. A Rodon rebound campaign in 2024 would be huge for a pitching rotation that will be without Gerrit Cole to open the new campaign.
Monday was an all-around good day for the Yankees. Carlos Rodon is back, the team won 4-3, and Joe Torre made an appearance. Perhaps they can carry their moment into the regular season.