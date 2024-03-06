Overreactions are not uncommon in spring training. Fans sometimes forget that players are not in midseason form in March. However, New York Yankees fans have been frustrated with Carlos Rodon for a while. And the two-time All-Star's difficult outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays did not help matters.
The Yankees trail the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 as of this story's writing. Rodon surrendered two more home runs across 3.0 innings of work before getting removed from the contest. His spring ERA now sits at 6.35.
It needs to be remembered that Rodon dealt with injury concerns in 2023. As a result, he never found his rhythm and finished the '23 campaign with a 6.85 ERA across 14 starts. Still, there is reason to believe in Rodon but fans must be patient.
His brutal start to spring training is causing Yankees fans to panic, though.
Yankees fans react to another difficult Carlos Rodon start
Rodon started the game by surrendering a home run to Tampa Bay Rays star Yandy Diaz on the first pitch.
“Let’s check in on Carlos Rodón this afternoon annnnnnnd the first pitch is gone,” Barstool Baseball wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Fans did not hold back after the homer.
“I mean if he busts cashman has to be fired mid season… between him and Stanton, that’s $500mil of no production,” one fan wrote.
But when Rodon surrendered a two-run home run later in the game, Yankees fans officially lost their cool.
“Carlos Rodon is going to go down as one of the biggest busts in Yankees history,” a fan wrote.
“CARLOS RODON IS SOMETHING WRONG HE HAS NO LIFE TO HIS PITCHES,” another fan added.
“Carlos Rodon makes me want to violently scream sometimes,” a third fan wrote.
It is difficult to deny the fact that Carlos Rodon does not look sharp right now. But is it time to panic yet? Well, some Yankees fans would argue yes. However, let's see how Rodon fares in the 2024 regular season first.