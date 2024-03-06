New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon threw 3+ innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs during Wednesday's Spring Training start against the Tampa Bay Rays, but he is not concerned about the results as he gears up for a crucial 2024 season.
Carlos Rodon called Wednesday's start “one of those days that you've got to be able to pitch without the fastball and kind of use some other things,” according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “That was good to feel that, in a game that no one really gives a [crap] about, because it doesn't matter. It's Spring Training.”
Rodon's fastball was not there on Wednesday against the Rays, usually hitting between 93 and 94 mph on the radar gun. He gave up two home runs in the game.
After signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees last offseason, Rodon's first year in the Bronx did not go to plan. He posted a 6.85 ERA in 14 starts, according to Baseball Reference. There are a number of factors that go into a bounce-back season.
How can Carlos Rodon bounce back in 2024?
The top priority for Rodon is staying healthy. He and the Yankees believe that if he makes 25 or more starts this season, his numbers will be closer to what he posted in 2021 and 2022.
Rodon will obviously have to get his velocity up towards 95 mph or so, which is where he usually sat when he struck out a ton of batters in 2021 and 2022. However, not being able to locate his pitches properly was what led to trouble in 2023. Only time will tell if Rodon will be able to locate better in 2024.
Lastly, Rodon is working on a cutter, which would give him a third pitch in addition to his fastball and slider. This is especially important against right-handed batters. If his cutter is good enough, Rodon will be able to keep righties on their toes enough this season.
Some might be worried by the hard contact Rodon gave up in his start against the Rays on Wednesday, but it does not alarm him. All eyes will be on his first start in the regular season in Houston against the Astros.