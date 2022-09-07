Yankees mulling worrying DJ LeMahieu move as toe injury persists

DJ LeMahieu was out of the lineup for the first leg of the New York Yankees doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, as the team pulled off an ugly extra-inning win. According to Aaron Boone, LeMahieu is still dealing with a toe injury that has plagued him during the second half of the season. Justin Shackil of Jomboy Media indicates that Boone said the Yankees are still mulling an IL stint for the star infielder.

The Yankees are still talking about the possibility of DJ LeMahieu going on the IL, per Boone. — Justin Shackil (@JustinShackil) September 7, 2022

In addition to missing the first game of the doubleheader, LeMahieu was not in the starting lineup for Game 2, indicating that an IL stint could very well be on the way.

LeMahieu has been severely hampered by his toe injury, and it shows up in the stat sheet. Since August 3, LeMahieu is slashing just .153/.222/.204 with 19 strikeouts across 25 games. He has just three extra-base hits in that span, enduring one of the worst spells in his Yankees tenure.

While he’s clearly not his usual self of late, losing LeMahieu to the IL would be another brutal loss for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo was placed on the IL on Wednesday, while Andrew Benintendi is at risk of missing the rest of the season after suffering a wrist injury while swinging the bat over the weekend. The Yankees also have a multitude of key pitchers on the IL in addition to Rizzo and Benintendi, so adding LeMahieu to that list would be a tough pill to swallow.

On the year, the 34-year-old has recorded a 3.2 bWAR with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, and an OPS of .740.