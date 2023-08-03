The New York Yankees received updates on SP Nestor Cortes and 1B Anthony Rizzo. The good news for New York is that Cortes is expected to return from injury and start on Saturday versus the Houston Astros, per Yankees beat writer Greg Joyce. Rizzo, however, is not in the Yankees lineup for a second consecutive game, per Talkin' Yankees.

Cortes has been rehabbing his shoulder injury and will provide a crucial boost to New York's starting rotation. Rizzo had been in a slump at the plate but displayed signs of finding his footing once again before his recent struggles.

Anthony Rizzo's struggles

It's unclear if Rizzo is dealing with an injury. His struggles have been immense for the most part at the plate in recent action, so the Yankees may be sitting him for that reason. Still, Rizzo's absence in consecutive games is concerning.

Overall, Rizzo is slashing .244/.328/.378 with a .706 OPS and 12 home runs. He's still a valuable piece to the puzzle for New York but the Yankees need him to rebound soon. Again, though, perhaps an underlying injury is playing a role in his underperformance. That is purely speculation, however.

Nestor Cortes to return to Yankees

Cortes is set to replace Domingo German in the rotation. He won't make more than 60 pitches Saturday most likely, but Cortes is going to play a big role for New York's rotation since German will miss the remainder of the season as he enters treatment for alcohol abuse.

Cortes had pitched to the tune of a 5.16 ERA before suffering his injury. The Yankees are obviously hopeful he will perform better amid his return.