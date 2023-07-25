New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes made a rehab start on Sunday with the Somerset Patriots and pitched 2.1 innings, giving up a run while throwing 42 pitches, and Cortes detailed how he felt after making the start.

“I felt good,” Nestor Cortes said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I'm happy to get out of there healthy and feeling good. I worked all of my pitches; cutter, changeup and slider. I felt like I had a good command out of out of everything today and just looking forward for my next one.”

Cortes' next rehab start is scheduled for Friday, according to Hoch. He is currently on the 60-day IL, and would be eligible to come back in the first week of August. He was originally placed on the IL with a shoulder injury.

The return of Cortes would help out the Yankees, as they could use another arm down the stretch, as the team looks to climb back into a playoff spot.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees are two games back of a wild card spot right now. They are awaiting the return of Cortes along with superstar outfielder Aaron Judge and relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga.

Aaron Judge would obviously be a big boost, but so would Jonathan Loaisiga to a bullpen that could use another arm.

With the MLB Trade Deadline approaching, the Yankees are expected to add. The hope is the additions at the trade deadline along with the returns of Cortes, Judge and Loaisiga help the team make the playoffs.