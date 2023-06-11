New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is close to returning to game action, manager Aaron Boone said, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Does look like he's getting really close,” Aaron Boone said, according to Hoch.

It has not been decided whether or not Harrison Bader will return directly to the Yankees, or will play in a rehab stint, according to Hoch. Boone did not rule out potentially returning on Tuesday or Wednesday when the Yankees play the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Yankees play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night, then have an off day on Monday, play the Mets for two on Tuesday and Wednesday, then go to Boston to play the Red Sox again. If Bader returns directly to the major leagues, those are potential games he could return for.

Bader's eventual return will be huge for the Yankees, who have their outfield depth being tested right now with the absence of Bader and Aaron Judge. Bader is one of, if not the best defensive center fielder in MLB. That in itself is valuable. He has also been a solid hitter since coming to the Bronx. His return could help the Yankees stay afloat while they wait on Aaron Judge to return.

The Yankees will be intriguing to watch over the next month or so. If they can stay competitive, they could make a late-season surge with the number of players they could get back from injury. Bader is included in that list as well.