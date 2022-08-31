Yankees pitching hit with new concern amid Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes injuries

The New York Yankees were able to snap out of their three-game losing skid, as they navigated their way to a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night on the West Coast. However, they also got a bit of an injury scare to their already banged-up pitching rotation with starter Jameson Taillon exiting the game after getting hit with a line drive in his right arm in the bottom of the second inning.

Here’s the video of that play via Talkin’ Yanks.

Jameson Taillon gets drilled in the arm by a liner but the Yanks end the inning pic.twitter.com/VWR8o5lm6g — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 31, 2022

By the time he left the contest, Jameson Taillon had already allowed two earned runs on two hits and 33 pitches. Fortunately for the Yankees, they would score five runs in the next two innings and never looked back to get the victory.

Yankees can also let out a big sigh of relief that Jameson Taillon did not appear to have suffered a major injury, with the team later revealing that the 30-year-old righty only sustained a forearm contusion.

RHP Jameson Taillon left tonight's game with a right forearm contusion. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 31, 2022

Taillon would also say after the game that the injury is “not bad,” and that it’s gotten a lot better,” via YES Network. Taillon toed the rubber against the Angels carrying a 12-4 record and a 3.89 ERA in 25 appearances (all starts) this season.

The Yankees are already dealing with injuries to Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes, who are both currently out of the active lineup. Severino has not appeared in an MLB game since late July because of a lat strain. Cortes, on the other hand, was placed by the Yankees last week on the 15-day injured list due to a left groin strain.