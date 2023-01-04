By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New York Yankees have a glaring need in the outfield, and it seems as if they’re going to leave no stone unturned when it comes to addressing it. On Tuesday, the Yankees made an eye-opening depth move in the outfield, signing former Chicago Cubs slugger Rafael Ortega. According to Complete Baseball News, the Yankees and Ortega are in agreement on a minor-league deal that is expected to feature a non-roster invite to Spring Training.

SOURCE: The New York Yankees have signed OF Rafael Ortega to a minor league contract. pic.twitter.com/wCdmj5Um9f — Complete Baseball News (@CompleteBBNews) January 3, 2023

The 31-year-old featured in 118 games for the Cubs last season, registering a career-high 371 plate appearances. He slashed .241/.331/.358 with seven home runs and 35 RBI.

The Yankees have been searching for a reliable third body to pair with Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge in the Bronx outfield, and while it’s a longshot for Ortega to become that guy, there’s another player in the running to compete for at-bats, which can only be a good thing.

Other on-roster candidates to start at left field this season include Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, while the Yankees have also been linked to Twins outfielder Max Kepler and Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds in potential trades.

The team splashed out on a big deal for Carlos Rodon this offseason but otherwise has not made many improvements to the roster. They spent a fortune to keep Judge in town on his new nine-year contract extension and now will look to assemble a World Series contending roster around him.

The Rafael Ortega signing won’t have fans feeling more optimistic about the Yankees’ chances in October, but it’s a move that could play an important role should the injury bug bite the organization as it has over the past few seasons.

Across six seasons in MLB, Ortega has featured for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, and Colorado Rockies.