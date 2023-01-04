The New York Yankees have a glaring need in the outfield, and it seems as if they’re going to leave no stone unturned when it comes to addressing it. On Tuesday, the Yankees made an eye-opening depth move in the outfield, signing former Chicago Cubs slugger Rafael Ortega. According to Complete Baseball News, the Yankees and Ortega are in agreement on a minor-league deal that is expected to feature a non-roster invite to Spring Training.

The 31-year-old featured in 118 games for the Cubs last season, registering a career-high 371 plate appearances. He slashed .241/.331/.358 with seven home runs and 35 RBI.

The Yankees have been searching for a reliable third body to pair with Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge in the Bronx outfield, and while it’s a longshot for Ortega to become that guy, there’s another player in the running to compete for at-bats, which can only be a good thing.

Other on-roster candidates to start at left field this season include Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, while the Yankees have also been linked to Twins outfielder Max Kepler and Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds in potential trades.

The team splashed out on a big deal for Carlos Rodon this offseason but otherwise has not made many improvements to the roster. They spent a fortune to keep Judge in town on his new nine-year contract extension and now will look to assemble a World Series contending roster around him.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?
🚨 Get compelling MLB news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Yankees, Brian Sabean, Brian Cashman

Yankees add Giants World Series-winning executive to Brian Cashman-led front office

Owen Crisafulli ·

Yankees, Aaron Judge

Yankees land former highly-touted OF prospect

Joey Mistretta ·

Carlos Rodon, Yankees

Why Carlos Rodon addition gives Yankees best rotation in MLB

Steve Zavala ·

The Rafael Ortega signing won’t have fans feeling more optimistic about the Yankees’ chances in October, but it’s a move that could play an important role should the injury bug bite the organization as it has over the past few seasons.

Across six seasons in MLB, Ortega has featured for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, and Colorado Rockies.