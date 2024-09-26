The New York Yankees are in the process of clinching the AL East, which they should be able to do barring an epic collapse, so many fans are looking ahead to the postseason, where the team is expected to be a contender. But some aren't buying the Yankees hype, especially with the AL West champion Houston Astros still lingering.

While the Yankees may very well finish atop the AL — New York is 0.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians — it has been anything but a perfect season for the Bronx Bombers.

After a roaring start that saw the Yankees win 49 of their first 70 games, the beginning of the summer coincided with a fall from grace for New York, which slid behind the Guardians and Baltimore Orioles in the race for the top seed amid a putrid 11-24 stretch. While the Yankees have since recovered and are again the favorites to secure the top seed in the AL, some insiders aren't convinced New York is the team to beat in October.

“Most of the rival evaluators I talk to view the Yankees as a mystery, because they've played so inconsistently. ‘Jekyll or Hyde,' said one. ‘You really don't know what you're going to get,'” ESPN's Buster Olney wrote. “They cite the uncertainty in the bullpen, the questions about some of the rotation members and the defense of third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. The trade deadline addition of Chisholm has turned out to be a really nice move by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, but Chisholm is new to the position, and folks with other teams wonder whether that inexperience will manifest in a big moment.”

Jorge Castillo took it a step further, asserting that the Astros are still the AL boogeyman regardless of the Yankees' talent.

“Are the Astros still in the American League? They are? Then, no, the Yankees are not the team to beat. And that's not a knock on the Yankees…

“But the Astros are sitting there with the best record in baseball since May 12. They've advanced to seven straight American League Championship Series, and there's no reason to believe they won't make it eight. The Astros still feel inevitable.”

The Yankees still have some work to do before they can earn the top seed in the AL. First, they must win at least one of their final four games (one vs. Baltimore and three vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates) to win the AL East. The Guardians, winners of their last two, will coincidentally face the Astros in a three-game series to finish the regular season, which could make the Yankees' jobs easier in taking the first seed.