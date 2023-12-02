The Yankees thanked Luis Severino for his eight years of service after the 29-year old decided to sign with the Mets in free agency.

Free agency is always an exciting time for fans who would love nothing more than to see their beloved teams upgrade their roster. However, free agency is also a time for goodbyes, and on Friday, Luis Severino finalized his move to the New York Mets, marking an end to his eight-year stint as a member of the New York Yankees.

Severino had already posted a heartfelt message thanking the Yankees franchise for taking a chance on him as an international free agent and allowing him to develop into his best self on the mound. The 29-year old starting pitcher also made sure to note that he cherished every memory he shared with the Yankees franchise as he moves forward in his career with the Mets.

The Yankees, not to be outdone, reciprocated Luis Severino's sentiments by also dropping a message of gratitude on their official Twitter (X) account.

“8 seasons in pinstripes. Unmatched energy and passion every time you took the mound. Thank you, Sevy 💙,” the Yankees' message for Severino reads.

Luis Severino signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Mets, so it's not like the Yankees couldn't have outbid their in-city rivals if they wanted to. However, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Severino moving forward as he hasn't exactly been the best picture of health in recent years.

Severino pitched in just 209.1 innings over the past four seasons, just 16 innings more than his breakout All-Star season in 2017 where he pitched to the tune of a 2.98 ERA. As far as upside swings go in free agency, the Mets are banking on a cleaner bill of health for the 29-year old, which could perhaps facilitate a career turnaround after he tallied a dreadful 6.65 ERA in 89.1 innings pitched in 2023.

As for the Yankees, they wouldn't exactly be missing Severino's services too much, especially if Nestor Cortes manages to stay healthy and the Yankees manage to retain Michael King and/or Clarke Schmidt amid their pursuit of San Diego Padres star hitter Juan Soto. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are still around to anchor the rotation, so the Yankees should be in a good spot heading into the 2024 season.