The New York Yankees have struggled of late, and despite being active at the trade deadline, things have continued to trend downwards for the Bombers. With the team struggling on both sides of the ball, fans have been calling for some changes to the roster, including the promotion of prized young shortstop Oswald Peraza. Unfortunately, that may not be in the cards just yet after Peraza was removed from Sunday’s game at Triple-A after getting hit by a pitch.

Oswald Peraza was taken for X-rays after being hit on the hand with a pitch during Sunday's game. No word on the results. RailRiders manager Doug Davis said Peraza wasn't in much pain, but that they were being really cautious because of where it hit his hand. — Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) August 7, 2022

According to Conor Foley, beat writer for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Peraza was hit in the hand during Sunday’s game. Despite pleading his case to remain in the game, the team elected to remove him from the contest. Afterwards, Peraza was sent in for X-rays on his hand, though the results have not yet been revealed.

While Peraza appeared to be eager to continue playing, the RailRiders removed him from the game due to the location on his hand where he got hit.

Fans have been clamoring for Peraza to get an MLB call-up and start at shortstop over Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has struggled massively on defense for the Yankees in 2022. Despite the clear desire from the fanbase for a change at shortstop, the Yankees have kept Peraza in the minor leagues. Now he’s dealing with a potential injury problem that could further push back his promotion to the Yankees.

This season at Triple-A, Peraza has slashed .259/.328/.450 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI. With Kiner-Falefa struggling in the field and offering virtually zero power at the plate, the need for Peraza in the big leagues has grown, but this injury setback could be cause for concern.