New York Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe came oh-so-close to a walk-off home run against the rival Boston Red Sox, so much so that Yankees fans were celebrating it as such off the crack of the bat.

Anthony Volpe came *this* close to a walk-off homer in his first career game against Boston. pic.twitter.com/E0O3NuHV50 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 10, 2023

Swung on and hit in the air to deep left field, it is high, it is far, it is… foul. Volpe came about as close as possible to authoring an incredibly clutch moment in his first Yankees game against the Red Sox.

Yankees fans could practically hear Sinatra booming throughout the Stadium as they watched Volpe's ball sail into the stands.

They could taste the victory.

That's not the only thing fans sitting in the bleachers could taste though.

As Volpe's fly ball made its way towards the seats, Yankees fans in the right field seats began to shower their section with beer.

Red Sox fans took notice on Twitter and immediately trolled New York fans for their premature celebration.

There hasn’t been much to cheer about in the Bronx since 2009, let them have this Anthony Volpe foul ball moment, they’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/cdwtVkSoQi — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) June 10, 2023

This Red Sox fan didn't hold back, saying that Yankees fans haven't had much to cheer about since their last World Series win in 2009.

Yankees fans celebrating the Anthony Volpe walk off HR that never happened…

pic.twitter.com/e4h3nUkuKx — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) June 10, 2023

46000 Yankee fans living with that let down,sweetens the Sox win all the more. — Kevin Schofield (@kls60) June 10, 2023

This fan felt that this ultimate letdown being felt by Yankees fans made the Red Sox victory even sweeter.

Finally, one more Red Sox fan piled on by captioning the final out of the game, a Volpe pop-up in the infield, as a walk-off homer.

ANTHONY VOLPE 3 RUN WALK OFF HOME RUN IN HIS FIRST RED SOX/YANKEE GAME pic.twitter.com/lNzmfJKw3Y — Red Sox Rundown Podcast (@SoxRundown) June 10, 2023

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes had made comments before the series suggesting that the Yankees' rivalry with the Red Sox has died down a bit.

That may be so with the players, but it's alive and well with the fans.