New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader was in the kitchen inside the Yankees' clubhouse about 10-15 minutes before Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers when he saw on the TV that was tuned into ESPN that he had been placed on waivers, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

Harrison Bader's first reaction was, ‘What does waivers mean?” according to Joyce. He then played in the game against the Tigers, which the Yankees won 4-2.

There is a 48-hour window for a team to claim Bader and add him to their roster, with eligibility to play in the postseason. If he is not claimed, he will remain on the Yankees' roster. Bader spoke about how he is approaching being placed on waivers.

“I'll just be by my phone,” Bader said, via Joyce. “But listen, it is what it is. Regardless of the situation, you get an opportunity to play baseball, especially in the big leagues, you never take that for granted.”

Bader is a glove-first center fielder, who could be a good depth player or defensive replacement on a team with a lineup that is already strong.

The Yankees have called up their young players in recent weeks, and there have been reports that the team is considering calling up outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez, with those talks reaching as high as owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Bader being claimed would open up a roster spot for Jasson Dominguez.

Despite being put on waivers, Bader is keeping a positive mindset.

“Regardless of what happened or may happen, just getting the opportunity to play in this uniform — and I still hopefully do get the opportunity to play in this uniform — just everything that's happened has been an absolute blessing and an absolute gift,” Bader said, via Joyce. “I never in a million years thought I'd play in the big leagues, let alone for the New York Yankees. So just the opportunity has been incredible and I've loved every second of it.”

Bader grew up in Bronxville and appreciates playing for the team he grew up rooting for.