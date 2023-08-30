If Michael King is auditioning to be part of the 2024 New York Yankees' rotation, the pitcher is off to a strong start. Michael King tossed four scoreless innings Tuesday in the Yankees' 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. New York manager Aaron Boone was impressed with what he saw from the pitcher in his third start of the 2023 MLB season.

After the Yankees lost multiple starting pitchers for the rest of 2023, Boone moved King from the bullpen to the rotation. King threw a season-high 61 pitches against the Tigers. He struck out five batters while allowing three hits and no walks in the Yankees' victory.

King came to the majors as a starter before turning into one of New York's most important relievers of the last few years. The Yankees are slowly stretching King out, and Boone couldn't be happier with the results.

“First and foremost, he’s confident,” Boone said, via MLB.com. “He’s got a great disposition about him. He kind of has that starter look to him and way about him, and he's done it most of his life.

“It's just a matter of, ‘Does it translate over the long haul?’ He’s getting more and more opportunities, and you’ve got to be excited about what you're seeing.”

Five days before starting against the Tigers, King surrendered one unearned run in 2.2 innings against the Washington Nationals. The right-hander has a 0.90 WHIP and has yet to give up an earned run during his very brief stint in New York's rotation.

King's progress as a starter is one of the few reasons for Yankees fans to continue watching the team through the end of the season. New York has seemingly admitted that it's out of the playoff race, calling up some of its top prospects and releasing veterans Harrison Bader and Josh Donaldson.