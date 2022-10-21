The reason Yankees manager Aaron Boone has Josh Donaldson’s back amid ALCS struggles

Even as Josh Donaldson has struggled to get going in the New York Yankees’ ALCS clash against the Houston Astros, manager Aaron Boone currently has no plans to move the veteran third baseman out of the lineup.

After striking out in all three at-bats during Game 1 of the series, Donaldson was able to reach base twice in Game 2, as he slugged a double in the second inning and extended the game in the ninth inning via a two out walk. Overall, he has hit .227 in the ongoing postseason but also boasts a .393 OBP.

Even as Boone has other options available at the third base position, the fact that Donaldson is reaching base at a near “40 percent clip” is one reason as to why he still has his full trust in the one-time American League MVP Award winner.

“As we struggle for offense, period, it’s interesting that everyone jumps on him,” Boone said during a press conference on Friday. “I mean, he’s got on at a 40 percent clip in the postseason so far for all his struggles, his, quote, struggles. So we need him. We need him to do something big within this series. We need to get that rolling.

“But that’s with everyone. We’re up against a great pitching staff top to bottom and we got to find ways to score runs, and that comes in obviously the ability to get on base, also a big hit, and also when we get that mistake really sticking it. So, no, no plans there.”

As Boone touched on, it is not just Donaldson who has had his fair share of sluggish outings in the ALCS against the Astros. Overall, Yankees hitters have struck out a combined 30 times through two games in the series.

The Yankees are now looking to get back in the series in Game 3 on Saturday.