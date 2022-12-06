By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Yankees fans are holding their breath in regard to the ongoing Aaron Judge sweepstakes. After GM Brian Cashman extended his stay for four years on Monday, the Yankees quickly announced a free-agency move on Tuesday. It’s not the Judge deal that everyone is hoping for, but the Yankees are reuniting with a familiar face, having agreed to a two-year deal with reliever Tommy Kahnle, per Joel Sherman.

Kahnle will return to the Yankees on a two-year deal worth $11.5 million and will collect $5.75 million annually over the course of the deal.

The 33-year-old pitched for the Yankees from 2017-2020, making a total of 129 appearances. Kahnle had a 4.01 ERA with the Yankees, striking out 157 across 112.1 innings. He did not pitch in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020 after making just one appearance.

He latched on with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, for whom he made 13 appearances with a 2.84 ERA. Across 12.2 innings, Kahnle struck out 14 and walked 3.

Now, the Latham, New York, native is set to return to the Bronx on a two-year stay, where he’ll hopefully provide some stability to a bullpen that was crippled by injuries in 2022. Tommy Kahnle has only pitched 13.2 innings in the past three years, however, so he resembles a significant injury risk himself.

This will be Kahnle’s third stint with the Yankees, as the organization selected him back in 2010 in the fifth round of the MLB Draft.

It may not be the bombshell move Yankees fans were coveting, but the addition of Kahnle could prove to be an important one.