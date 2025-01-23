As CC Sabathia prepares to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame this July, the former Yankees ace is turning the spotlight on a teammate he believes also belongs in Cooperstown: Andy Pettitte. Sabathia, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, credits Pettitte with helping him extend his stellar 19-year career by adding a cutter to his repertoire.

“For me, Andy is a Hall of Famer,” Sabathia said. “Getting a chance to pitch alongside him and still talk to him all the time, I believe he’s a Hall of Famer.”

Pettitte, who played a pivotal role in the Yankees’ dynasty years, posted a 256-153 record, 3.85 ERA, 117 ERA+, and 60.2 bWAR over 16 seasons. His resume includes 19 postseason wins—a record—and five World Series championships. While his regular-season ERA is higher than most Hall of Fame pitchers, Pettitte’s postseason dominance and the offensive era in which he pitched make a compelling case for his induction.

CC Sabathia elected to the Hall of Fame on the first ballot

Sabathia’s own numbers are comparable, with a 251-161 record, 3.74 ERA, 116 ERA+, and 62.3 bWAR. Yet Sabathia emphasized that Pettitte’s value goes beyond raw stats. “Anybody that wins 19 games in the playoffs, I think deserves to be in the Hall of Fame,” Sabathia said.

Pettitte’s Hall of Fame candidacy has gained momentum recently, with his vote percentage rising to 27.9% in this year’s ballot, up from 13.5% in 2024. However, his admission of using human growth hormone in 2002 and 2004 to recover from injuries has impacted voters’ perceptions.

Pettitte’s postseason performances are legendary. He pitched in 44 playoff games, recording a 19-11 record with a 3.81 ERA. His contributions to Yankees championships include a crucial Game 5 win in the 1996 World Series and victories in the clinching games of the 1998 and 2000 Fall Classics. “When Game 2 rolled around, Joe Torre trusted Andy with the ball, and with good reason,” Sabathia added.

With three years left on the BBWAA ballot, Pettitte has time to make a significant push for induction. Recent Hall of Famers like Larry Walker and Edgar Martinez experienced similar late surges, giving Pettitte’s supporters hope.

For now, Pettitte will take pride in seeing his former teammate honored in Cooperstown. “I’m so proud of CC,” Pettitte said. “I love everything about him, and that includes so many things that have nothing to do with pitching or his success between the white lines.”

If Sabathia’s endorsement carries weight, Pettitte may soon join him in baseball’s most exclusive club.