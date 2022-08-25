Zack Britton shines in first rehab assignment since Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees are winning again. And if that’s not enough to make their fans feel good, here’s an update about Yankees reliever Zack Britton from Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media.

“Zack Britton faced two batters at Low-A Tampa tonight, striking out one and getting a groundout. He threw nine pitches. It was his first rehab assignment since having Tommy John.”

Zack Britton has yet to see action in the 2022 MLB season, as he continues to get back to 100 percent form following a Tommy surgery in September of 2021. In the 2021 season, Britton appeared in 22 games and finished with a 5.89 ERA across 18.1 innings, as he was obviously slowed down by a problematic elbow issue.

The imminent return of Zack Britton to the Yankees gives the team much-needed optimism, especially with how New York’s bullpen has fared of late. Since the start of August, the Yankees’ relievers have posted a collective 3.26 ERA to go with a 4.28 FIP. The Yankees’ bullpen has also been ravaged by injuries, with guys like Clay Holmes, Chad Green, Miguel Castro, and Michael King all on the injured list at the moment.

Zack Britton used to be one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, and if could at least come anywhere close to his peak 2016-2016 form, that should give the Yankees a tremendous boost, especially down the stretch of the season and in the postseason.

Britton is a two-time All-Star who is also a looming free agent by the end of the 2022 MLB season.